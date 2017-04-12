Eddie Montgomery Plots Montgomery Gentry’s 2018 Tour

New Tour Commemorates the Band’s 20th Anniversary and Supports Here’s To You

Eddie Montgomery will return to the stage as Montgomery Gentry in 2018 for 25 performances supporting the new album Here’s To You (out Feb. 2).

The tour marks the first Montgomery Gentry shows since the death of his longtime band mate Troy Gentry, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8. Gentry was 50.

“I’m anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans,” Montgomery said in a release. “Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our band — we’ve got lots to celebrate and look forward to in 2018.”

The tour launches on Jan. 19-20 in South Dakota and Missouri with opening performances supporting Alabama. Here’s To You, featuring the lead single “Better Me,” is available for pre-order via Pledge Music. Online donations for the T.J. Martell Foundation are being accepted upon purchase. The nonprofit supports cancer research, and Montgomery Gentry is proud to continue to help the cause with the release of Here’s To You.

Here are the initial dates for Montgomery Gentry’s 2018 tour:

Jan. 19: Sioux Falls, SD (Denny Sanford Premier Center)

Jan. 20: St. Charles, MO (The Family Arena)

Feb. 9: Columbia, MO (The Blue Note)

Feb. 10: Springfield, IL (Boondocks)

Feb. 23: Indianapolis, IN (8 Seconds Saloon)

March 2: Clifton Park, NY (Upstate Concert Hall)

March 3: Lynchburg, VA (Phase 2)

March 9: Jordan, NY (Kegs Canalside)

March 10: Warrendale, PA (Jergel’s)

March 16: Medina, OH (Thirsty Cowboy)

March 17: Columbus, OH (The Bluestone)

March 22: Augusta, GA (Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon)

March 23: Birmingham, AL (Iron City)

June 2: Marion, KS (Chingawassa Days Festival)

July 6: Ft. Loramie, OH (Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes)

July 13: New Salem, ND (ND Country Fest)

July 14: Pierz, MN (Pierz Freedom Fest)

July 20: Hillsboro, MO (Jefferson County Fair)

July 21: Springville, IN (The Boogie)

July 27: Ridgefield, CT (Ridgefield Playhouse)

July 28: Bar Harbor, ME (Criterion Theater)

Aug. 2: West Allis, WI (Wisconsin State Fair)

Aug. 17: Zanesville, OH (Muskingum County Fair)

Sept. 8: Manistee, MI (Little River Casino)

Sept. 15: Ventura, CA (Boots and Brews)