Nashville Cast Announces Farewell Tour

Nashville‘s six-show farewell tour in the U.K. will launch on April 14 in Birmingham, England. Cities on the schedule include Leeds, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Manchester, England; and Cardiff, Wales. The tour wraps on April 21 at the O2 Arena in London.

The 2018 run will feature performances of live originals by Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio, as well as a mix of songs featured on the hit CMT series. The cast has previously sold-out tours in the U.K. in 2016 and 2017.

Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which have collectively sold more than one million album units and over five million single-song downloads to date.

The season six premiere is set for Jan. 4 on CMT. The 16-episode season will air in two parts, with the finale airing in the summer.

Tickets for the U.K. tour go on sale Friday (Dec. 8). VIP packages are available on all dates.

Enjoy scenes from previous Nashville tours: