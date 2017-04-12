TV

Nashville Cast Announces Farewell Tour

Overseas Tour Launches April 14 in the U.K.
by 9h ago

Nashville‘s six-show farewell tour in the U.K. will launch on April 14 in Birmingham, England. Cities on the schedule include Leeds, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Manchester, England; and Cardiff, Wales. The tour wraps on April 21 at the O2 Arena in London.

The 2018 run will feature performances of live originals by Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio, as well as a mix of songs featured on the hit CMT series. The cast has previously sold-out tours in the U.K. in 2016 and 2017.

Since its debut, the show has inspired 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which have collectively sold more than one million album units and over five million single-song downloads to date.

The season six premiere is set for Jan. 4 on CMT. The 16-episode season will air in two parts, with the finale airing in the summer.

Tickets for the U.K. tour go on sale Friday (Dec. 8). VIP packages are available on all dates.

Enjoy scenes from previous Nashville tours:

Charles Esten 2NashvilleRAH 050_Credit Christie Goodwin
Sam Palladio_NashvilleRAH 042_Credit Christie Goodwin
Sam Palladio_London_Credit Chris Hollo
Nashville in Concert Full Cast_Photo Credit Christie Goodwin
Jonathan Jackson_NashvilleRAH 086_Christie Goodwin
Group Performance with Sam_NashvilleRAH 061_Credit Christie Goodwin
Group Jump_NashvilleRAH 069_Christie Goodwin
Clare Bowen_NashvilleRAH 045_Christie Goodwin
Clare Bowen_Manchester_Credit Chris Hollo
Clare Bowen_Chris Carmack_RAH_Credit Chris Hollo
Clare Bowen_Charles Esten_Glasgow_Credit Chris Hollo
Chris Carmack_NashvilleRAH 007_Christie Goodwin
Chris Carmack_NashvilleRAH 032_Christie Goodwin
Group_Finale_Glasgow_Credit Chris Hollo
Group with Band_Glasgow_Credit Chris Hollo
Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.