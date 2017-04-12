John Prine Confirms New Album and 2018 Tour

New Music Will Be His First Collection of Originals in 13 Years

Music legend John Prine will launch his 11-city 2018 tour at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on April 13.

The new tour will support a forthcoming full-length album — his first collection of original songs since his Grammy-winning Fair & Square was released in 2005. Details on the new music will be announced at a later date.

A solo performance by Sturgill Simpson will open the New York kickoff. Kurt Vile will support the following show in Philadelphia, and Margo Price is on the bill for the June 2 closer in Norfolk, Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 and 8, and a CD copy of the new album comes with each purchase (with the exception of the Beaver Dam, Kentucky show on May 11).

Prine is the Americana Music Association’s reigning artist of the year. His first book, John Prine Beyond Words, arrived in April.

Here is a complete list of dates for Prine’s 2018 tour:

April 13: New York, NY (Radio City Music Hall with Sturgill Simpson)

April 14: Philadelphia, PA (Merriam Theatre with Kurt Vile)

April 25: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theatre)

April 27: Chicago, IL (Chicago Theatre)

April 28: Champaign, IL (Virginia Theatre)

May 11: Beaver Dam, KY (Beaver Dam Amphitheater)

May 12: Indianapolis, IN (Clowes Hall)

May 19: San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)

May 23: Folsom, CA (Harris Center)

May 24: San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

June 2: Norfolk, VA (Chrysler Hall with Margo Price)