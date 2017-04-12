George Strait Named 2018 Texan of the Year

George Strait has been named the 2018 Texan of the Year for his efforts to aid Hurricane Harvey victims. To date, Strait’s charity initiatives have raised more than $50 million to support those affected by the storm.

The Texas Legislative Conference will present the award to Strait during a reception on March 22 in New Braunfels. The nonpartisan organization is a forum of Texas politicians and business leaders who meet annually to focus on public policy issues.

“No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts,” Former Texas State Representative and Conference Chair Doug Miller said. “He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have.”

Previous recipients include former presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush; former first ladies Laura Bush and Barbara Bush; former Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove and artist Ray Benson.