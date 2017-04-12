Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs Among CRS New Faces

Dinner Tickets for 2018 Concert Event Are Sold Out

Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Midland, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will perform at the New Faces of Country Music concert during Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2018 on Feb. 7.

Dinner tickets for the event at the Omni Nashville Hotel are sold out.

Co-sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the annual new artist showcase will close the three-day seminar, which works to educate country radio personnel and music industry professionals on the latest developments in entertainment.