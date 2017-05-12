The Pratt-Stapleton Duet of 1987 Hit

It’s no secret that actor Chris Pratt is a serious country fan. We’ve documented every moment he’s ever sung the praises of Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks and Chris Stapleton.

But especially Stapleton.

So when Pratt was as guest host on Monday’s (Dec. 4) Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stapleton was there to make duet dreams come true when he agreed to let The Wheel of Cheesy Duets choose which song the two would perform. After a few spins around the possibilities — “Whole New World,” “Opposites Attract,” “Don’t Know Much,” “Somewhere Out There,” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” — the wheel landed on “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life,” the 1987 duet from Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes that was the Dirty Dancing theme song.

Pratt and Stapleton did their very best on the love song, even holding hands during the “we take each other’s hands” part. And they try to nail the lift, just like Baby and Johnny* did in the final dance number of Dirty Dancing. They had it in the air, but they just couldn’t land it.

But if Monday’s show was any indication, Pratt is going to keep doing a great job filling in for Kimmel while he is home caring for his seven-month-old son Billy who is recovering from heart surgery.

* From our Dirty Dancing trivia files: Johnny’s original dance partner in the movie, Penny, was played by Cynthia Rhodes, who at the time of filming was dating her eventual ex-husband, pop icon and country songwriter Richard Marx.