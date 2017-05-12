What Makes Luke Bryan Country?

For the last month or so, Luke Bryan has been asking his fans, friends and followers what makes them country.

They’ve pretty much inundated the country star with the reasons why they have country cred. Hanging at the river with awesome friends, eating Fisher scones at the state fair, driving dirt roads every day, living in grandma’s house, driving by horse farms, wearing t-shirts and jeans, running trot lines, catching mud cats on the Sabine River, harvesting at night, and owning pick-up trucks. So many pick-up trucks.

And now, it’s Bryan’s turn to let everyone know what it is that makes him so country.

Just a few days before Bryan’s much-anticipated What Makes You Country album is released, he revealed in a radio interview that it’s his raising that keeps his heart in a country state of mind.

Most People Are Good (Lyric Video) by Luke Bryan on VEVO.

“I think that what makes me country is where I was raised (in) Leesburg, Georgia,” Bryan said.

“How I was brought up saying ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir,’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ ‘No, ma’am,'” he says, “hopefully with manners, and raised with a work ethic, and raised in the outdoors fishing and hunting and playing sports.

“I would say definitely it starts with my small-town upbringing and how we were raised; church on Sundays as much as we could,” he added. “But just enjoying life and living life in a small town.”