Kesha and Old Crow Medicine Show Talk Nashville Roots

Kesha and Old Crow Medicine Show are celebrated and loved in music cities around the world. But to them, Nashville will always be home.

Kesha is a native of the Tennessee capital, and although she is one of pop music’s most recognized artists, her country music roots run deep. Her mother Pebe Sebert co-wrote Dolly Parton’s 1980 hit “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You),” and Parton guests on Kesha’s version of the song on Rainbow.

“I love being from here,” Kesha told CMT Hot 20 Countdown. “I grew up on country music … and Old Crow was one of the bands I always listened to.”

Old Crow Medicine Show initially started in New York as a busking string band nearly 20 years ago, and since those humble beginnings, the members have made Nashville their home base.

“I think our commonality is Nashville,” Old Crow frontman Ketch Secor said. “Nashville has a very wide spectrum of sounds, I think an artist like Kesha and a band like Old Crow Medicine Show could claim roots in a city like Nashville. It really speaks to the kind of place that we are. It’s varied, and it’s a diverse family of music makers that come out of this town.”

Their totally original Nashville night performing together live for the first time will air on an all-new CMT Crossroads, premiering Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.