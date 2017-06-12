How to Christmas Like Miranda Lambert

It’s beginning to look a lot like the people at Today have gotten their hands on Miranda Lambert‘s holiday shopping list, and that they are generous enough to share it with us. So if you want to Christmas like Lambert, this is what you’ll need: vodka, snacks, dog toys, a how-to book on canning, a Texas skillet and some tunes from her boyfriend. Almost everything on her list can be purchased online, but you may just want to pick up the Tito’s & Cheetos from your local grocery store.

That combo gift of Tito’s Vodka & Cheetos, Lambert says, is her go-to, last-minute gift. “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without this combination,” Lambert said.

For the dog lovers on your list, she recommends the MuttNation Dog Treat Guitar Toy. Their dog will love it, as will so many shelter pets. All of the proceeds from the collection go to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation to help shelter pets find a home.

For anyone who digs Southern soul, she recommends her boyfriend’s latest album Encore. “The music will stay with you for days,” she promises.

For the domestic goddess in all of us, Lambert thinks The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving would make a great gift. “I bought this book this year to learn the basics of canning. Everyone is getting pickles and preserves I made wrapped in beautiful bandanas. I even made up my own concoction: Bloody Mary Pickles,” she said.

And for anyone who loves cooking and Texas, she is all about the Texas-Shaped Cast Iron Skillet from Junk Gypsy. But if you search the Junk Gypsy site at all, know this. You’re bound to put a lot more than just this skillet in your basket. Like this Miranda Lambert t-shirt with that line from her song “Vice,” “If you need me, I’ll be where my reputation don’t precede me.”