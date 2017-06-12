Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Announces 2018 Exhibits

Displays Will Feature Artifacts from Little Big Town, Ralph Stanley, The Judds, Emmylou Harris and More

Five new exhibits chronicling the careers of Little Big Town, Ralph Stanley, The Judds and Emmylou Harris, as well as the music of 2017 are coming to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2018.

Opening March 9, American Currents: The Music of 2017, will feature memorabilia from Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Randy Travis, Chris Young and more.

Little Big Town will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new exhibit opening June 29. An exhibit devoted to bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley opens July 13, while The Judds’ display opens Aug. 3.

Finally, 12-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris will be the subject of a major exhibition opening Oct. 5.

Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats: A New Music City closes in February. An announcement is forthcoming about the museum’s next major exhibition.