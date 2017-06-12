For Sale: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Middle Tennessee Retreat

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have put one of their Middle Tennessee properties on the market.

The private, gated retreat sits on 35 acres of land in Williamson County and features a renovated brick farmhouse, a guest cottage, a barn and a hilltop building site with a stunning view of the area’s rolling hills.

The asking price is $3.45 million.

This doesn’t mean that the celebrity couple is leaving the Nashville area. At the Gotham Independent Film Awards, Kidman confirmed that Middle Tennessee will always be home.

“We’re staying put in Nashville,” she said. “It’s a good town for us.”