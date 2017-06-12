Walker Hayes Plots Good As Gold Tour

Walker Hayes will support his full-length debut boom. with the 13-city Good As Gold Tour. The 2018 run launches Feb. 1 in Uncasville, Connecticut and gets its name from lyrics in his Top 15 hit “You Broke Up With Me.”

The schedule includes performances at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago and Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California.

You Broke Up with Me by Walker Hayes on VEVO.

“I am so humbled by folks wanting to see this live that we can do this,” Hayes says in a release. “I’m so honored to have so many supporters — from my peers to the industry to Country radio — on this crazy journey with me. You all have absolutely changed my life.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 and Dec. 15

Here is a complete list of dates for the Good As Gold Tour:

Feb. 1: Uncasville, Connecticut

Feb. 2: Boston, Massachusetts

Feb. 3: Silver Spring, Maryland

Feb. 17: Charlotte, North Carolina

March 1: Oxford, Ohio

March 2: Chicago, Illinois

March 3: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 15: Cleveland, Ohio

March 16: Indianapolis, Indiana

March 17: Detroit, Michigan

March 24: Savannah, Georgia

April 26: Bakersfield, California

April 27: San Martin, California