Is There Nothing Carrie Underwood Can’t Do?

Look at Isaiah Fisher go. He is not quite three years old, but he already has the hang of cookie decorating.

Carrie Underwood shared a picture on Thursday morning (Dec. 7) of her son in a high chair, using a tube of frosting — and a lot of red sugar — to make a little Christmas tree masterpiece.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today. I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before, but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker),” Underwood wrote.

What you can’t see in the picture, though, is how Underwood was able to mix, stir, cut out and bake these Christmas cookies while she is recovering from a broken wrist. She’d fallen in early November and then had to have surgery on her injured wrist. “I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” she’d tweeted on Nov. 15. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”