Dierks Bentley: When Darkness Comes to Town, He’s a Lighter

The 2018 Country Radio Broadcasters’ seminar in Nashville is still a couple months away, but already we know who is getting a big award.

Dierks Bentley will be picking up the 2018 Artist Humanitarian Award when the Country Radio Seminar kicks off on Feb. 5, 2018.

The Artist Humanitarian Award has been around since 1990, and every year, it honors an artist who truly exhibits exceptional humanitarian efforts. And it’s no surprise that Bentley is this year’s honoree.

Riser (Official Video) by Dierks Bentley on VEVO.

He is known for the way he’s always finding new ways to give back to all kinds of charities. His Miles & Music for Kids motorcycle ride has raised over $4 million for charities like the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country. And Bentley was also a big part of the Country Cares Concert in Arizona that pulled in more than $500,000 for the families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, and the song that he wrote for the Only the Brave movie about those firefighters helped create more awareness of the danger they’re in every day.

Closer to home, Bentley has done so much for Nashville’s Safe Haven Family Shelter by featuring the true story of Amy — a single mother struggling with homelessness — in his video for his song “Riser.”

Other Artist Humanitarian Award recipients in past years include Zac Brown, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels and more.