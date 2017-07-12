Charlie Daniels Announces 2018 Volunteer Jam

Some of the biggest names in country and rock will honor Charlie Daniels at the Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie. The all-star concert event is set for March 7, 2018 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The initial lineup promises performances by Daniels and the Charlie Daniels Band, Alison Krauss, Blackberry Smoke, Bobby Bare, Chris Janson, Chuck Leavell, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, the Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Skaggs, Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery and ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons. Talent additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Volunteer Jam has been one of country music’s iconic annual concerts since its 1974 inception. Tickets for the 2018 event go on sale on Friday (Dec. 8) through Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Journey Home Project, the nonprofit co-founded by Daniels and his manager David Corlew to help U.S. military veterans.

Blackbird Presents, a media company that has produced and recorded concert tributes to Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Gregg Allman, John Lennon and Jerry Garcia, will produce the 2018 Volunteer Jam. Grammy winner Don Was will lead the night’s house band, which will include players Leavell and Kenny Aronoff.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 43 years since the CDB and some of our friends got together at War Memorial Auditorium for what was supposed to be a live recording session, a one-time happening that took on a life of its own and was to become known worldwide as The Volunteer Jam,” Daniels said in a release. “I am extremely honored and excited to have this year’s Jam documented by Blackbird Presents. Gonna be a great night at the Volunteer Jam!”