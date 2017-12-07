Luke Bryan Plays It Again for NYC Hospital

He is the Latest to Join Musicians on Call's Mission

When Luke Bryan was in New York on Wednesday (Dec. 6), he took some time out of his album-release adventures to pack up his guitar and head to Manhattan’s Upper East Side. He went straight to Lenox Hill Hospital to perform for the patients, doctors, nurses and other caregivers there. It’s all part of Musicians on Call, a group dedicated to bringing the healing power of music to people in healthcare facilities all over the country.

“Thanks @LukeBryanOnline for making all the caregivers and patients at @lenoxhill feel like a #countrygirl! Super excited to share more behind the scenes from Luke Bryan’s special visit. Stay tuned,” Musicians on Call shared on social media.

While Bryan was there, he posted a quick Instagram story of him singing and playing “Play It Again” by a nurses station, with all the caregivers crowded around him in awe.

“Won’t be forgetting today. Thank you @musiciansoncall for having me out, such an honor,” Bryan posted on social media.

On Friday morning, he was up bright and early to take Times Square’s brand new Opry City Stage for an appearance on Good Morning America. His album What Makes You Country is out now.

