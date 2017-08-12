Nashville Trailer Previews Upcoming Drama

“Do you believe in fate?”

That’s the first question asked of Juliette Barnes in an all-new dramatic season six trailer for Nashville. After concluding season five at peace, Hayden Panettiere’s character returns struggling with depression after receiving backlash for revealing she stole Maddie Jaymes’ song.

Her inner struggles take the spotlight along with the other drama in the two-minute preview. Also featured in the clip are Deacon reconnecting with Jessie, Gunnar and Scarlett trying to manage their solo careers and Maddie getting involved with a famous pop superstar named Jonah Ford.

But will the madness ultimately bring everyone together? Find out when the farewell season returns on Jan. 4 on CMT.