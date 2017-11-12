Florida Georgia Line Detail Plans for Creative Compound

On Monday (Dec. 11), Florida Georgia Line unveiled plans for their property in Nashville’s trendy Hillsboro Village neighborhood.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard announced the purchase of two office buildings at 1910 21st Avenue South in 2015, and they plan to make it a multi-use compound that will be the home of their publishing company Tree Vibez Music, their new Meet + Greet meeting/event space and the Tribe Kelley Trading Post retail store.

Opening Jan. 2, Meet + Greet offers five different meeting spaces, several seating arrangements and amenities that include food and beverage. Tribe Kelley Trading Post is open now and offers items from the Tribe Kelley fashion line. Founded in 2015, Tree Vibez Music is home to hitmakers Corey Crowder, James McNair, Cameron Montgomery, RaeLynn, Daniel Ross and Jordan Schmidt.

Their multi-level entertainment venue FGL House opened in June 2017. A fourth album from BMLG Records is in the works.