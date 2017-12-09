Jana Kramer Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss

Over the weekend, Jana Kramer revealed some personal news that affects nearly one million expectant mothers every year.

In a heart-wrenching social media post, she announced that she had a miscarriage.

“This unfortunately isn’t my first loss,” she wrote. “When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop, but I know for reasons like this we have to wait.

“For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other.”

The post included her ultrasound picture and link to a friend’s blog that expresses the grief most mothers feel following a pregnancy loss.

“I don’t want, ‘I’m sorry’ or sympathy,” she said. “I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not.”

Dr. Zev Williams, the author of a 2015 survey on pregnancy loss, says expectant mothers who experience miscarriages feel less lonely when celebrities share their personal stories of grief. He told Time that believes there is a public need for greater awareness and deeper knowledge about the complication.

Kramer and Michael Caussin’s daughter Jolie Rae turns two on Jan. 31.