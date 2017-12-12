Chris Stapleton Has Week’s No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 Country Albums

Who knew that Santa Claus had gotten into talent management?

How else can we explain why Chris Stapleton has three of this week’s Top 5 country albums? His newest offering, From a Room: Volume 2 debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s country albums chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 all-genres list, coming in just behind U2’s Songs of Experience.

From a Room: Volume 1 now occupies the No. 3 slot, and Stapleton’s debut album, Traveller, has galloped back into the No. 4 position. It’s been on the charts continuously for 136 weeks.

“Ho! Ho! Hooray,” booms the older bearded fellow to the younger one.

In the country songs/airplay category, Luke Bryan‘s “Light It Up” arrives at No. 1 after a 16-week climb. This is his 18th chart-topper.

The week’s only other new country album is Danielle Bradbery‘s I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, which bows in at No. 6.

Two albums return to action — Carrie Underwood‘s Greatest Hits: Decade #1 at No. 48 and Bryan’s Crash My Party at No. 50.

There are four new songs to note, led by Lindsay Ell‘s “Criminal” (No. 54). The others are Chris Janson‘s “Drunk Girl” (No. 58), Drew Baldridge‘s “Guns & Roses” (No. 59) and Kip Moore‘s “Last Shot” (No. 60).

The No. 2 and No. 5 albums this week, both by obscure Oklahomans, are Garth Brooks’ The Anthology: Part 1, the First Five Years (last week’s No. 1) and Blake Shelton‘s Texoma Shore.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array, in descending order, are Shelton’s “I’ll Name the Dogs,” Brett Young‘s “Like I Loved You,” LANCO‘s “Greatest Love Song” and Eric Church‘s “Round Here Buzz.”

Brooks’ “Ask Me How I Know,” last week’s No. 1 song, now hums at No. 10.

Anybody else hear that jingling sound?