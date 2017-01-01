How Publix Keeps Carly Pearce Grounded

Carly Pearce‘s new single is called “Hide the Wine,” so naturally the people at Food & Wine wanted to talk to her. And naturally, they talked all about food and wine.

First, the food. Pearce said that the foods she loves the most are the ones from growing up in Kentucky. Chicken and dumplings, collard greens and soup beans with her grandfather’s cornbread. But when she’s back in Nashville, she likes to hit up the grocery store for healthier foods like Brussels sprouts, salmon and kale. The grocery store, it turns out, is Pearce’s happy place.

“Grocery shopping is my favorite activity when I get off the road. It’s the first thing I do when I get home. I go to Publix in Nashville. It’s always the best,” Pearce said because she thinks it keeps her feeling normal.

When the talk turned to wine, Pearce said her go-to red is one called Freakshow. It fills her wine glass with a myriad of French-oak-influenced aromas and flavors of ripe Mission figs and hints of clove and cinnamon, according to the Michael David Winery in California.

The new song is from her debut album Every Little Thing, and it was written by Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird and Hillary Lindsey. It’s about not trusting yourself after having a little too much of the Two Buck Chuck and the high-dollar good stuff, which is a feeling Pearce can relate to.

“I’m huge of red wine fan, and just think it is a really fun kind of confession,” she admitted.

Hide The Wine (Static) by Carly Pearce on VEVO.