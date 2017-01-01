Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ Tequila Wedding Toast

One can almost smell the ocean air blowing off the Pacific reading all the new details from Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ wedding day.

The two married on Dec. 2 at the Esperanza luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and it seems like every minute was tailored to the happy couple. The Nashville-based wedding planner, Jayne Bubis Events, who organized Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s 2010 wedding, planned the event.

Here’s everything we learned from Ballerini and Evans’ first People features as newlyweds.

1. Ballerini had three outfit changes and hair inspired by “Legends.”

“Because duh,” she jokes. For her actual beachside nuptials, she wore a flowing Berta gown that she found on Instagram and bare feet. “I saw a picture of this dress, and I immediately was like, ‘I think that’s my dress,'” she said. “I sent it to my stylist, like, ‘Can you get this? Can I try it on?'”

She wore A Grace Loves Lace number for the reception, and a Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit served as her perfect after-party outfit. Her hair for the whole shebang was inspired by the look she rocked for her “Legends” music video.

The bridal party and Mom of Honor, Carla Denham, donned assorted pastel dresses by Monique Lhuillier, while the groom and his groomsmen dressed in tan suits by Joseph Abboud.

2. Ballerini and Evans wrote their own vows.

Evans admitted it was hard to follow what Ballerini prepared for their big day. “Kelsea’s vows were, as you would expect, poetic, sweet — like, mind-blowingly good,” he said. “Our officiant was like, ‘Hey, Morgan, beat that!’ I said mine, and I was going to finish with a few lines of the first song I wrote for her [‘Dance with Me’].

“I got halfway through them, and she started to lose it, then I started to lose it — so I ended up having to cut it a little bit short!” The couple said “I do,” before 100 family members and friends, including Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley.

3. They made their marriage official with tequila.

After exchanging vows, they started their new life together with tequila shots as an homage to the night they first met. After co-hosting an Australian award show in March 2016, the two celebrated at an after-party, and the chemistry between the two was undeniable.

“He was like, ‘Let’s take a shot,'” Ballerini recalls. “I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, ‘Oh…he’s superhot.’ Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes.”

4. The reception was essentially Mexican heaven.

For their first dance, the couple chose Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” For eats, they served south-of-the-border fare from a buffet, including tacos, ceviche, churros, margaritas and pineapple-mezcal cocktails. Their four-tiered wedding cake by Cabo Cakery had flavors of red velvet, carrot and white.

As the party wound down, the couple and their remaining guests capped the reception with a fully-clothed plunge in the pool. They called it, “a perfect end to a perfect night.”