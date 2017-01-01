Kacey Musgraves Records Golden Hour at Sheryl Crow’s

Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves initially wanted to make a reggae or surf rock album as the follow up to Pageant Material and A Very Kacey Christmas.

But once she got into the recording studio, what came out was Golden Hour, a new collection she describes as having a “trippy” twist with influences of the Bee Gees, Sade and Neil Young. She adds the songwriting on her next album will be more direct and reflective.

“I was thinking about how there are different masks that we wear that represent different sides of us,” she tells Entertainment Weekly. “None of the masks are solely us, but they’re all us. On this record, there’s the lonely girl, the blissful girl, the new wife, the girl that’s missing her mom, the angry girl, the sarcastic girl, the ’60s-sequined Cruella de Vil with the beehive, the shy girl, the life of the party, the winner, the loser — they’re all characters on this record. None of them alone are me, but the golden hour is when they all come together, and you see me as a whole.”

Fans will also hear her love for her husband Ruston Kelly throughout the material. “I’m coming off getting married and being in this golden hour of my personal life, where all these things are finally coming to fruition,” she says. “I found myself inspired to write about this person and all these things he brought out in me that weren’t there before.”

The setting for the recording sessions was in Sheryl Crow’s home studio above her horse stable. Occasionally, she would pop in for drinks. “She has Guinness on tap, so she would have a Guinness with us,” Musgraves says. “We ended up talking about reincarnation one night and getting so heady. I was like, ‘This is amazing!’ It set the tone.”

Adding to the music’s cosmic elements, the summer’s solar eclipse occurred on her birthday while Musgraves was working on the album.

“It felt like this majestic time where God was saying, ‘This is a moment to be present for, to witness and relish in the beauty of this incredible world,'” she says. “That was important for me to include on this record. It’s such an ugly time right now with society and politics, and it could be easy to focus on that. But one thing we could use is a little more love and positivity and pretty colors.”

Track listing, album art, songwriter information and a release date for Golden Hour are expected in the coming weeks.