Tyler Hubbard Finds Bus Driver Wisdom

You just never know where you are going to find inspiration and encouragement. Unless you’re Florida Georgia Line. Then you know that most likely, you’re going to find it on the bus every day.

On Thursday (Dec. 14), the band’s Tyler Hubbard posted on social media that he was doing some year-end cleaning (it was probably more like nesting because his wife Hayley is due with their first child any day now), and unearthed something very important.

“I am so thankful for all of the amazing people in my life. Today I cleaned off the bus for 2017 and found these. Every morning we would wake up to a Bible verse and a little word of encouragement from our bus driver Jake,” Hubbard wrote, sharing a picture of what looks like a hundred little index cards full of Godliness.

“It always meant the world to me,” he added, “and I’ll collect these for as long as he’ll keep doing it. Surround yourself with people that lift you up so that you can lift others up as well. It’s the little things in life.” He hashtagged the post with #morethanabusdriver.

Florida Georgia Line is done touring for the year, but they’ll be back on the road with Jake when they get back to it on Feb. 3 in Minnesota.