Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

The weekend before Christmas is usually always about Christmas. And this last one was no exception.

But not all the country stars were counting down the days until December 25. Some were busy hunting, cuddling and playing with their dogs.

And as the fires continued to destroy so much of California, Brad Paisley continued to send out supportive tweets to the firefighters doing their best to control the flames.

Elsewhere, Luke Bryan got his dog Choc — and two of his best weirdos — ready for hunting action. Kelsea Ballerini and Trisha Yearwood shared the stage for a “Boy.”

In a moment of brutal honesty, Miranda Lambert admitted that she still doesn’t have the hang of Christmas prep. Brett Eldredge got out a mini sleigh and was all “On, Edgar” when his dog was taking him for a ride. Thomas Rhett took a new kind of stage, and he shared it with Ashton Kutcher.

Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany caught him cuddling with Memphis in bed. And Chris Young was shameless about a weekend humblebrag.

Choc is ready A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 17, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

Made my acting debut on @theranchnetflix part 4 earlier this year.. y’all check it out!! @aplusk pic.twitter.com/TZezDvBfWn — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 15, 2017

Mornings with my boys A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:47am PST