The Miranda Lambert Song Jon Pardi Cut

Jon Pardi is already recording his next album, and it sounds like there’s one song he hopes to sing with Miranda Lambert. Because she wrote it.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m working on it,” Pardi told CMT’s Cody Alan in a recent radio interview.

“We did shake hands. You know Miranda — she’s a Texan. A handshake goes a long way,” he added. “So there might be some collab on the next record.”

While Pardi didn’t share the actual name of the song, he did say that it’s one he is very excited about.

“(Lambert) did write a song that I loved, and I recorded it for the next record. That’s the one I’m gonna make her sing on. I’ll have time to really talk her into it,” he said since they’ll be on the road together for Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies 2018 tour.

Pardi’s always recorded songs written with some of Nashville’s most seasoned hitmakers since his 2014 debut album Write You a Song. He’s shared songwriting credits with Brett Beavers, Casey Beathard, Kent Blazy, Jeremy Spillman, Luke Laird, Corey Crowder, Jeremy Stover, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and more. But this song from Lambert will be his first one from her pen.

