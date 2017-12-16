The Time Luke Bryan’s Wife Nailed Christmas

It’s not easy to track down a lost car. There are vehicle identification numbers you probably don’t have. Then there are reverse VIN lookup websites that are far from accurate. Then there’s the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. And Luke Bryan‘s wife had the will, so she found the way.

Bryan posted a video about the best Christmas gift he ever received, and it was something from Caroline that he says will never be topped.

“The best Christmas present I have ever gotten, and will ever get, was when my wife Caroline went and found my brother’s old pick up truck from 1996,” Bryan says.

That truck was from the year that Bryan’s big brother Chris died in a car accident when he was just 26. Bryan was 19 at the time. In the years since the accident, that truck may have gone through a few owners, but it ended up being just a road trip away for Caroline and Bryan’s father Tommy.

“It was down in Louisiana, and it was still on the road,” he shared. “And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville, and Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it.

“And let’s just say that, yes, the tears were flowing. What an amazing moment for me and my family.”

Now Bryan uses the truck for special hunting occasions. “That truck is the turkey-hunting truck. So when the boys see me pull up in my brother’s truck, they know we’re fixin’ to go turkey hunting,” he said.

His story kind of reminds me of the time Lee Brice found a very special truck for someone and gave it to her as a gift.