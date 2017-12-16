Kane Brown Sells Out His First Arena

For those who have ever doubted Kane Brown‘s viral success online, those are real people behind the handles.

They are the biggest contributors to Brown’s rise to prominence, and they showed up in droves for his headlining arena debut on Friday (Aug. 15) at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. The show was sold out.

Onstage, Brown said it was an event he had been waiting for all his life.

Throughout the night, Brown entertained with selections from his self-titled debut, the bonus songs from its deluxe edition and a mix of covers that included Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” and Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee.”

One of the show’s most powerful performances was “Learning.” Before singing the song which opens with the lines, “When I was six years old, I kind of wet the bed / My stepdad came in and nearly beat me to death,” Brown expressed how life’s obstacles never kept him from following his dream of becoming an artist. He said he experienced racism, child abuse and bullying growing up, adding that hurt never lasts unless one lets it.

Watching a sold-out crowd representing kids of all ages find its escape in singing about forgiveness and letting go with Brown is awe-inspiring. And it offers a sense of hope for country music’s future.

Brown’s first weekend headlining arenas closes a banner 2017 for the Georgia-born, Tennessee-raised singer. Since the release of his self-titled debut in December 2016, the collection has gone gold, and his No. 1 duet with Lauren Alaina “What Ifs” has gone platinum. In one week in October, Brown topped five major Billboard country music charts. He joins Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour on Jan. 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana.