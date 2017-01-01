Get Away on Zac Brown Band’s Castaway 2018

Zac Brown Band‘s Castaway with Southern Ground concert vacation promises four nights of live music and four days of fun in the sun in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The event kicks off March 16 at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya resort and will feature two headlining sets by the Grammy-winning band; plus additional performances by Jake Owen, Blackberry Smoke, Cam, the Record Company, LANCO, Drake White & the Big Fire, the Original Wailers, Darrell Scott and Coy Bowles and the Fellowship.

A limited number of all-inclusive packages for the event remain through the vacation’s website.

Castaway (Lyric Video) by Zac Brown Band on VEVO.