Scotty McCreery’s Seasons Change Arrives March 16

The last time Scotty McCreery spoke with CMT.com, he said he wants to be known for making music that impacts the lives of others in a positive way.

“‘Five More Minutes’ for me is the first song that’s really had some meat and potatoes that folks relate to,” McCreery said of his latest hit, “and that’s the kind of music I want to sing.

“To have a song that impacts people and makes them think back to a specific moment in their life and it’s healing for them, that’s amazing. I’m really enjoying having the song out, and this is the kind of music I’d like to keep putting out.”

Marking a career first, McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on his upcoming fourth album Seasons Change, including the lead single “Five More Minutes.” Produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, the new music arrives March 16, and it is inspired by the life he experienced in the last five years. Songs will touch on his love for his fiancée, Gabi Dugal, his adventures, his lifelong friends and coming to terms with the man he has become.

Pre-orders will be available beginning Jan. 12.

Here is the complete track listing:

1. “Seasons Change” (McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)

2. “Wherever You Are” (McCreery/Frank Rogers/Dan Isbell)

3. “Boys From Back Home” (McCreery/Dan Isbell/Jason Gantt)

4. “Five More Minutes” (McCreery/Frank Rogers/Monty Criswell)

5. “In Between” (McCreery/Frank Rogers/Jessi Alexander/Jonathan Singleton)

6. “This Is It” (McCreery/Frank Rogers/Aaron Eshuis)

7. “Wrong Again” (McCreery/Frank Rogers/Phillip White)

8. “Move It On Out” (McCreery/Dan Isbell/Aaron Eshuis)

9. “Barefootin'” (McCreery/Frank Rogers/David Lee Murphy)

10. “Still” (McCreery/Aaron Eshuis)

11. “Home In My Mind” (McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)