Elton John Grammy Salute Books Four Country Acts

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Keith Urban are the country artists who are part of the Recording Academy’s initial lineup for its special, Elton John: I’m Still Standing — a Grammy Salute.

The concert event will tape on Jan. 30 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and air later in 2018. The night will feature additional performances by Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Sam Smith, as well as live hits by the music icon himself. Talent additions will be revealed in the coming weeks.

John is a four-time Grammy winner, earning his first in 1986 at the 29th annual Grammy Awards. That night, he won best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal for “That’s What Friends Are For,” his collaboration with Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Stevie Wonder.

In 2000, he was presented the Grammy Legend Award for his lifetime achievement in music. That same year, MusiCares honored John as its person of the year.