Sam Hunt Joins Wife on Honduran Mission

Sam Hunt‘s wife Hannah Lee Fowler has dedicated her life to humanitarianism, and whatever is important to her is important to Hunt.

That’s why they’re spending their first holiday season together serving others. The two are on a volunteer mission in Honduras where the results of November’s election have caused a state of unrest and violent protests have led to the deaths of at least 17 people.

Hunt has been documenting their trip on social media, posting pictures from a roadblock and a fishing trip.

He also thanked his fans for their support throughout his career in a throwback post of Fowler providing basic medical care to locals in the Marshall Islands.

“While I was in Nashville trying to get things going with music, Hannah was providing medical care to Hondurans during the 2009 coup,” he writes. “She was working in Syrian refugee camps and delivering Kurd babies in northern Iraq during the 2014 elections. She spent time in Israel where she helped with a feeding program and worked with Holocaust survivors.

“Her heart for humanity is one of the things I admire most about her but she’s put her ambitions on hold to be with me for the past year and a half. This winter, thanks to the people who’ve supported me and my music, I’m able to go with her and be a part of her dreams as they’ve become mine. If you’ve ever bought a record or come to a show, God bless you for giving us this opportunity.”

In another post, Hunt called his wife, “la jefa,” which is Spanish for “the boss.”

la jefa A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 16, 2017 at 5:54pm PST