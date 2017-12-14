Hillary Scott Introduces Her Village

The proverb, “it takes a village to raise a child,” is a popular saying that has been used to the point of cliché.

Regardless, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott is thankful to have a small village of fierce and fabulous girlfriends to help her and her husband, Chris Tyrell, raise their daughter, Eisele Kaye, and their two twin girls on the way.

They were all together last week for Scott’s baby shower at Nashville’s Husk Restaurant where they celebrated the twins’ upcoming birthdays over southern fare by chef Sean Brock. Attendees included Scott’s mother and singer Linda Davis, her sister Rylee Scott, Kelsea Ballerini, Cassie McConnell Kelley and fellow expectant mom, Kelli Cashiola Haywood. Scott and Haywood both announced their pregnancies in August.

Scott wrote on Instagram after the party, “One of my favorite parts about today was that a table full of amazing women (a few not pictured, and a few unable to attend who we missed tremendously!!), had great fellowship, laughs, and lifted each other up…all while celebrating these two babies who I pray grow up to first be who God has created them to be, but also a melting pot of all of the hearts in this room who love them so much already.”