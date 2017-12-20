Michael Ray Arrested for DUI

“Kiss You in the Morning” singer Michael Ray was arrested for DUI and drug possession early Wednesday (Dec. 20) in his hometown of Eustis, Florida.

According to the celebrity site TMZ, the city’s police department was called to a local McDonald’s after his vehicle hit the car in front of him while waiting in a drive-thru line.

After failing a series of sobriety tests, Ray was arrested for DUI and felony possession of weed oil, which was discovered when authorities searched him. He is expected to be released from jail soon.