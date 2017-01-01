Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Is America’s Top Album

We’re guessing Luke Bryan‘s speakers are really going “boom, boom” right about now. And why not? Not only does his album, What Makes You Country, debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s country chart, it also explodes at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genres rankings.

This is Bryan’s sixth studio album and his fourth to go No. 1. So let’s all get out there and deck a few halls — and maybe even a few bro country naysayers.

Oddly enough, the only other new album this week is Walker Hayes’ (pregnant pause) Boom! Seriously. It throbs in at No. 6.

Returning to the chart are The Essential Elvis Presley (at No. 48) and The Legend of Johnny Cash (No. 50).

Blake Shelton is back on the summit of the country airplay chart. His “I’ll Name the Dogs” took a mere 15 weeks to make the steep trip up the mountain. This is Shelton’s 25th No. 1. His other “dog song” — “Ol’ Red” — peaked at No. 14 in 2002.

We count three new songs — Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” (bowing at No. 57), Cam‘s “Diane” (No. 58) and Carly Pearce‘s “Hide the Wine” (No. 60).

Shuffling back into action are Michael Ray‘s “Get to You” (No. 30), Cody Johnson’s “Wild as You” (No. 56) and Ashley McBryde’s “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” (No. 59).

The No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are From a Room: Volume 2 (last week’s No. 1), From a Room: Volume 1 and Traveller. All are Chris Stapleton‘s.

Garth Brooks is at No. 3 with The Anthology: Part 1, the First Five Years.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Brett Young‘s “Like I Love You, Eric Church‘s “Round Here Buzz,” LANCO‘s “Greatest Love Story” and Russell Dickerson’s “Yours.”

Bryan’s “Light It Up,” last week’s No. 1, now sits at No. 6. “Boom, booms” are so ephemeral.