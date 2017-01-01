Chloe Kohanski Wins The Voice for Team Blake and Nashville

Chloe Kohanski’s win on The Voice season 13 on Tuesday (Dec. 19) wasn’t just a victory for Kohanski and Team Blake; it was a win for the Nashville music community.

Kohanski is a native of the suburb Mt. Juliet and moved to Nashville to pursue music before auditioning for The Voice. Her original coach on the show was fellow Middle Tennessee native Miley Cyrus before getting stolen by Blake Shelton in the knockout rounds. A live collaboration of “White Wedding” with Billy Idol was one of her final performances on the season 13 finale.

Shelton is now the winningest coach in the competition’s history. Kohanski joins fellow Team Blake winners Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd and Sundance Head.

“The first thing on my mind is working on a record,” Kohanski tells People of her post-Voice plans. “I think you should never stop learning and the coolest part of working with you is hearing a new perspective.

“I want to plan a tour, and I’m thinking about visuals for that as well. I’m very excited that this is just a catapult into what is a very creative process for me.”

Shelton believes Kohanski’s talent will take her far.

“I do think she has what it takes,” he says. “The last couple of days, especially last night, it was an overwhelming response from social media, friends and family. People love Chloe.

“I think it’s something that people have been starving for musically. I truly think Chloe can go on from here and become really the first superstar. The first star to come out of this show that can have some hit songs.”

Shelton launches Country Music Freaks 2018 tour with Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and his “Hillbilly Bone” duet partner Trace Adkins on Feb. 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kohanski’s performances from the show are available through iTunes.