A Kenny Chesney Love Story Goes Viral

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for holiday marriage proposals, and the story of one engagement between two Kenny Chesney fans has gone viral online.

Two years ago, Hannah Hammonds and Army Capt. R.J. Edwards were at a Chesney concert rocking out when their eyes met, and they have been together ever since. A video documenting their marriage proposal has racked up more than 14 million views after being online for only two weeks.

According to the Tennessean, Chesney has invited the couple to an upcoming show after hearing about the way they met.

Hammonds and Edwards’ love story starts on March 27, 2015 at a sold-out Chesney show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. That night, Hammonds and her roommate scored scalped tickets for two seats in a nosebleed section. But after the show started, they decided to sneak into the lower levels until someone kicked them out. Once settled into their new seats, she scanned the crowd and locked eyes with a cute stranger. That stranger was Edwards.

They continued to stare at one another throughout the show until finally, Edwards waved. Hammonds took this as a sign that he was interested. So, she pulled out her phone, pointed at it and used her hands to sign her number to him across the crowd. Moments later, she received a text.

“Hey,” Edwards wrote. “Did I get it right?”

“This would be awkward if you didn’t,” she replied.

They met at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge after the show and sparks flew. The following evening, Hammonds canceled a date with someone else to go out with Edwards. This past summer after two years of dating, Edwards surprised Hammonds with a marriage proposal on the ice at the Bridgestone Arena where they first met. Their wedding date is set for May 5 in a rural Tennessee town.

“We are so blessed that God brought us together in such a unique way,” Hammonds said, “and we can’t wait to see the future he has planned for us!”