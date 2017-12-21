Brothers Osborne Headline a Truck Stop

Truckers in America drive approximately 279.1 billion miles per year. And for that Brothers Osborne wanted to say thank you.

In one of their final performances of 2017, TJ and John Osborne headlined a special concert last week at Primm, Nevada’s Whiskey Pete’s Truck Stop, one of the largest truck stops in the country. Admission was free and included a holiday meal for truckers on the job during the holiday season.

Verizon Telematics hosted the event leading up to Monday (Dec. 18), the day most truckers made the switch from paper to electronic logs to track their federally mandated hours of service. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) introduced the Electronic Logging device (ELD) mandate in Dec. 2015, giving fleets two years to comply.

Verizon Telematics provides fleet-based companies hardware and monthly subscription-based software that include what drivers and fleets need to comply with the new rules.

Brothers Osborne head into 2018 with a Grammy nomination for best country duo/group performance for “It Ain’t My Fault” and new shows starting Jan. 11 in Harris, Minnesota.

It Ain’t My Fault by Brothers Osborne on VEVO.