Michael Ray Apologizes After DUI Arrest

Michael Ray, 29, wants his family, friends and fans to know that he is sorry for any disappointment his DUI arrest on Wednesday (Dec. 20) has caused.

In a statement to People, he says, “I want to apologize to my fans, family and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation. I am so very sorry for the disappointment these events have caused everyone. I know it will take time; however, I will do everything I can to rebuild your trust.”

Authorities were called to a local McDonald’s in his hometown of Eustis, Florida where Ray’s vehicle hit the car in front of him while waiting in the drive-thru line. After failing a series of sobriety tests, Ray was arrested for DUI and felony possession of weed oil, which was discovered when authorities searched him. He was released on a $6,000 bond.

Between performances this fall and winter, Ray volunteered his time serving others. In October, he performed for survivors of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival. Most recently, CMT Hot 20 Countdown filmed his time volunteering with the Nashville Humane Association. Hot 20’s Country Music Gives Back episode re-airs Dec. 30-31.