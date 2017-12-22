Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood Welcomes a Daughter

Lillie Renee Haywood is the Newest Member of #BabyBellum

The newest baby in Lady Antebellum arrived just in time to celebrate Christmas with the family.

Dave Haywood and wife Kelli Cashiola Haywood welcomed Lillie Renee Haywood on Friday (Dec. 22) weighing seven pounds and six ounces.

The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on social media, calling her a “beautiful Christmas gift.” She joins their son, Cash Van Haywood, at home.

“She is named after both of her grandmothers,” Haywood writes online. “Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!”