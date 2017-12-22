What to Binge-Watch This #Brettmas

Have yourself a merry little #Brettmas with Brett Eldredge‘s series of holiday short films.
In the first clip, Eldredge gives a tour of his Christmas decorations at home and disrupts his “Aunt Janice” from a long winter’s nap.
Then he and his “Aunt Janice” compete in a drinking game with her homemade egg nog.
Next, he and a few eligible bachelors look for love for the holidays by filming some hilarious vintage personal ads.
Finally, Eldredge preps his dog Edgar for his first Christmas with the family.
Then there’s this foolishness.