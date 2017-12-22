Music

What to Binge-Watch This #Brettmas

Brett Eldredge Shares Funny Holiday Shorts
by 12/22/2017

Have yourself a merry little #Brettmas with Brett Eldredge‘s series of holiday short films.

In the first clip, Eldredge gives a tour of his Christmas decorations at home and disrupts his “Aunt Janice” from a long winter’s nap.

Keep Christmas weird…

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Then he and his “Aunt Janice” compete in a drinking game with her homemade egg nog.

Next, he and a few eligible bachelors look for love for the holidays by filming some hilarious vintage personal ads.

These guys are looking for LOVE for the holidays…any takers? 😂

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Finally, Eldredge preps his dog Edgar for his first Christmas with the family.

Then there’s this foolishness.