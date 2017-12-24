Tyler Hubbard Becomes a Father

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard are celebrating their first Christmas as new parents. On Saturday (Dec. 23), the happy couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia Rose Hubbard. She made her world debut weighing seven pounds, 13 ounces.

The Florida Georgia Line singer said on social media they never knew they could love someone so much.

“We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet,” he said. “Our life has forever been changed for the better.

“I’ll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me.”

His wife, Hayley, echoed his sentiments online.

“God couldn’t have brought us a more perfect gift this Christmas,” she wrote on social media. “What. a. miracle!! It hasn’t even been 24 hours and Tyler has been so fun to watch as a new Dad.”

Her pregnancy has been anything but normal. In June, the couple announced they were expecting a boy, but later blood tests revealed she was actually having a girl.

Both mom and baby are happy and healthy.