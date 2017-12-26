Kelsea Ballerini Can’t Even Over the Kardashians

"Too Much Space in My Brain is Being Consumed"

Christmas was really special for the Kardashians and everyone who loves (or hates) their crazy, reality-TV made family. Because that’s when they showed the world their real Christmas card, after a month-long, bit-by-bit kind of reveal.

But Kelsea Ballerini is not over it. On Christmas night (Dec. 25), she tweeted the question on almost everyone’s mind: WTH is Kylie?

“So has anyone found where Kylie is in the annual Kardashian Christmas photo? Because there is too much space in my brain being consumed by this thought currently and I’m really needing to get an answer and move forward with my life. Asking for a friend,” Ballerini wrote.

The card features a photo — cred to Eli Linnetz — with the family in the classic American Christmas card uniform of white tops and jeans. And even though there’s no sign of Kylie or Rob Kardashian, for that matter, there are plenty of Ks in this shot: Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall. Plus Kris’ mother M.J. Shannon, and the entire next generation of the family: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, North and Saint West, and Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob.

Maybe Kylie was just busy on the day of the photo shoot. She has a job outside of the reality series and is kicking ass running her cosmetics empire.