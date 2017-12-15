Luke Bryan: Kangaroo Lives Matter

Just when you think no one can top Christmas at Luke Bryan‘s house — because of the time his wife Caroline bought Bryan’s brother’s pick-up truck back — Bryan himself went ahead and upped the ante even more. Not with diamonds or sports cars or trips around the world, but with baby kangaroos.

In a Christmas Day video Bryan shared on Instagram, he had his wife put on a blindfold while he brought her gift into the room where everyone was just finishing all of the unwrapping of the presents under the tree. He told her he was bringing her two designer purses. But what was actually in the bag he put on her lap was two baby marsupials.

Brett’s barn additions. #brettsbarn A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Why the roos? Because the Bryans have dedicated one of their barns to the memory of Caroline’s niece Brett, who died at just seven months old from a congenital heart disease and Down’s Syndrome. Brett was the daughter of Caroline’s brother Bo Boyer and his wife, Ellen. Back in August, Caroline posted what was in her heart and how she was going to stay true to the promise she’d made to Brett.

“Dear Brett…when your sweet Mama told me of the challenges you might face in life, I was floored when her first words were ‘I can’t handle the thought of someone making fun of her.’ She never said, ‘Why me? Why us?’ Nothing. Her words were all about you. Protecting you. Loving you with a love that only a Mother knows,” she wrote. “Sweet Angel, you changed so many stubborn hearts that most thought were unbreakable. The first time we saw your smile was beyond amazing. You instantly became one of the greatest blessings to the entire Boyer/Wells/Bryan family.

“So…to get to my point of the picture…when you were about a month old, I promised you a white pony! I found you one…..along with some other adorable mini animals! Your mom and I hijacked one of your Uncle Luke’s barns and started having a little fun with it (thank you sweetie @lukebryan)! We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s coming together! Brett’s Barn is officially in the works. This is all for you Queen Bee. We love you to the moon and back. #brightforbrett.”

And ever since, the Bryans have been sharing pictures of the animals they’ve been adding to Brett’s Barn, and the visitors who come the see them. The hope for the barn is that it will bring a little joy to anyone suffering through the same struggles as Brett.

*In the state of Tennessee, marsupials are considered Class III wildlife and are fully legal to own. Lions and tigers and bears (and primates and hippos and rhinos and elephants) are considered Class I and are not okay.