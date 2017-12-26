Kacey Musgraves’ Latest Twitter Trip

Whether she meant to or not, Kacey Musgraves has kind of become the unofficial spokesperson for the you-do-you generation. So many of her songs have embraced the idea that we are who we are, that some people aren’t happy unless they’re miserable, that the holiest of holies even slip from time to time, and ultimately, that you can’t be everybody’s cup of tea.

She’s also been refreshingly honest about some of the recreational drugs she’s tried, both in her lyrics and on social media. And on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), while she was taking a mini holiday from the holiday to answer her fans’ questions on Twitter, she ran into some of the same old accusations and ugliness that often plague the most honest of celebrities.

When one fan asked Musgraves for any revelations about her upcoming album Golden Hour, things got real, real fast.

“There’s a song I wrote while on an LSD trip & missin my mom. Then she texted me at that moment & I lost it & wrote most of it,” Musgraves responded about her experience with lysergic acid diethylamide. It was a refreshing bit of candor in a world where artists often rely on the ol’ “It’s the Music I’ve Always Wanted to Make” spin.

Hmm..well. There's a song I wrote while on an LSD trip & missin my mom. Then she texted me at that moment & I lost it & wrote most of it https://t.co/TYoweHeUqA — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 26, 2017

LSD is a very potent hallucinogen, according to the DEA, which outlawed its use when the Controlled Substances Act was passed in 1971.

Musgraves is hardly the first artist to open up about LSD. John Prine’s debut album, released the same year that the CSA went into effect, had a song called “Illegal Smile,” which includes obvious references to the hallucinogen and Albert Hofmann, the Swiss scientist who discovered it.

But almost as quickly as Musgraves answered that question, another fan responded with, “I hope she’s kidding about the LSD.. no need to try and make it ‘cool.'”

She wrote back: “I don’t need to try to make it cool. It just is. Opens my heart and mind. But every man for themself. What works for me may not work for you.”

And then in response to a tweet that is no longer available, Musgraves had a pretty perfect comeback.

“I would have OD’d on glitter a long time ago if it were possible. Now take your ignorant negativity somewhere else, you weasel,” she said.

That kind of ignorant negativity is just what Musgraves hopes to get rid of with her new batch of songs, due out in early 2018.

“It’s such an ugly time right now with society and politics, and it could be easy to focus on that. But one thing we could use is a little more love and positivity and pretty colors,” Musgraves told Entertainment Weekly. She recorded the album — one that she says has a trippy twist — in Sheryl Crow’s studio above her horse stable, where the Guinness is on tap and there are no bad trips.

