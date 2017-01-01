New Year’s Eve: Who’s Playing Where

Keith Urban, Old Crow Medicine Show, Kid Rock and More Are on the Job

If rocking out to live country music sounds like a good way to ring in 2018, country fans have several options for New Year’s Eve concerts. Nashville, New York City and Texas are just a few of the destinations that will kick off the new year with shows by some of the top artists in mainstream country, country rock, folk and Americana.

After headlining the 2017 event, Keith Urban returns to headline the 2018 Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The free all-genre event will feature performances by Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Larkin Poe and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

For those who couldn’t score tickets to the sold-out Old Crow Medicine Show New Year’s Eve concert at the Ryman Auditorium, a limited number of tickets remain to see the band perform Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde in its entirety on Saturday (Dec. 30) at the historic venue.

With the help of different time zones, Kid Rock will headline New Year’s Eve concerts at Kansas City’s Sprint Center and Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Midland will open the 9 p.m. show in Kansas City, while Devin Dawson will kickoff the Detroit performance at 10 p.m.

In Austin, Willie Nelson will headline the ACL at the Moody Theater with Blackberry Smoke and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

The Granada Theater in Dallas has booked Jonathan Tyler & Friends. The night will feature performances by Charlie Sexton, Nikki Lane, Texas Gentlemen the Vandoliers and Paul Cauthen. And in nearby Ft. Worth, Randy Rogers Band will headline Billy Bob’s Texas.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 will have a heavy dose of country. Sugarland is among the Times Square performers along with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Mariah Carey. Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and Kelly Clarkson will perform live on the show from Los Angeles. The FGL performances are collaborations with Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and watt. The telecast will kickoff with a performance from Las Vegas’ Britney: Piece of Me production.

Leading up to New Year’s Eve, Scotty McCreery will headline the Belk Bowl FanFest on Friday (Dec. 29) in Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of the Wake Forest versus Texas A&M game at the Bank of America Stadium.

Although this is by no means a comprehensive list of all New Year’s Eve events, here’s a quick overview of other artists who will be working the late shift:

Avett Brothers: PNC Arena (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Turnpike Troubadours: Cain’s Ballroom (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Dale Watson: Kendalia Halle (Kendalia, Texas)

Jon Wolfe: Floore’s Country Store (Helotes, Texas)

Bob Schneider: Paramount Theatre (Austin)

The Derailers: Six Springs Tavern (Richardson, Texas)

Wade Bowen: Southern Junction (Royse City, Texas)

Zane Williams: Hank’s (McKinney, Texas)

Jason Boland & the Stragglers: River Road Ice House (New Braunfels, Texas)

Shinyribs: Gruene Hall (New Braunfels, Texas)