Maybe 2017 Wasn’t So Bad After All

There were some rough spots in 2017, to be sure. But leave it to the country artists to find all kinds of silver linings. There were babies born, awards won, records broken, collaborations made, marriages celebrated, and bucket list experiences checked off.

Maren Morris was one of the first to share a collection of pictures on Instagram of a few of her 2017 highlights. “Did all this actually happen in one year? Got my first Grammy, sang with incredible heroes of mine, sang at some legendary places, and finally but most importantly, I said yes to my best friend. Cheers to 2018,” Morris wrote.

Kelsea Ballerini played along, too, sharing a page from her journal. Literally. “Going through my journal for the year and reflecting before making my resolutions and dreams for next. Found this page from putting together my album and making sure it had the right heartbeat. Now having it out to the world and re-reading it makes me really proud. Thanks for loving Unapologetically like you have. 2017 highlight for sure,” she said.

Carrie Underwood‘s look back wasn’t so much about her entire year, but more about her fans, and a collection of selfies she took with them from the stage. “Carrie’s selfies with #CareBears,” the simple caption read.

All Jon Pardi said to accompany his collage of pictures — hanging with Willie Nelson, riding a horse, winning a CMA Award, and more — for the #2017bestnine was, “2017 was a good year indeed.”

Lady Antebellum‘s retrospective gallery had all the feels: babies being born, babies growing up, getting a picture with Randy Travis, winning awards, and then remembering the tragedy in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest festival. “We will never forget 2017,” the band wrote of everything that happened in the past 12 months.

Alan Jackson celebrated his best nine moments with pictures of him with his beautiful wife, daughters and his mother. Oh, and Loretta Lynn.