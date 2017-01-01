Why Haven’t Blake Shelton’s Winners Been Winning?

A contestant from Blake Shelton‘s team recently won The Voice. Again. He has amassed six wins in the 13 seasons of the TV talent show, more than any other one coach. And yet, not one of those champions have gone on to true fame and fortune yet.

“My last two winners never even had an album released,” Shelton said of Sundance Head and Craig Wayne Boyd (Editor’s note: Boyd’s full-length debut Top Shelf arrived Oct. 27). His very last winner, Chloe Kohanski, won a record deal with Universal Music Group, but that’s no guarantee of anything. Shelton’s first three winners — Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, and Danielle Bradbery — have had some success, but not the kind that Carrie Underwood had right out of the American Idol gate when she was crowned the winner of that show in 2005.

In a new story in Parade, the coaches talked openly about why stardom is so elusive for the winners on The Voice.

“We give these guys this incredible platform and this really rare thing, a lot of exposure and airtime. Once we pass the torch, it is the record label that completely destroys that. They have a fan base by the time this show is over and the hardest thing, as all four of us know, is to have fans,” Adam Levine said. “Every single one of those guys have fans and (the record label) manages to take a gimme and completely ignore it and do it the wrong way. It is their fault.” Levine’s been vocal about blaming the record labels for years.

Miley Cyrus, who is the newest girl on the block, just focused on the fun she is having. “It is very self-explanatory if you are on set the first hour. They have been doing this together for so long, they have their dynamic, they have their shtick,” Cyrus said of sitting between Shelton and Levine.

The Voice will return for its 14th season on February 26.