How Carrie Underwood Spent New Year’s Eve

When Carrie Underwood fell and broke her wrist in early November, right after hosting the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley, her fans and followers and friends prayed for a speedy recovery.

But what almost nobody knew was that Underwood injured her face in that fall. And her recovery has been brutal.

“Most of you know that I tripped and fell and broke my wrist in November. I’m still doing regular physical therapy for that, but all is coming along,” Underwood wrote on the members-only fan club page of her official website.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40-50 stitches in,” she said.

That is a lot of stitches. She didn’t specify if the stitches were all on one part of her face, or if the lacerations were scattered all over, but either way, she will need so much time to heal. And even after seven weeks of recovery, she shared that she just isn’t there yet.

“Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way. I’ve still got a ways to go in the recovery process,” she said, “but it’s encouraging to see every day be a little better than the last.”

As Underwood says goodbye to 2017, she admits that like so many others, her past year was marked by triumphs and tragedies, ups and downs, and everything in between. “I hope, someday, to fully share some of the defining moments that we experienced in 2017. I think that sharing our stories with each other helps us heal and also helps us know that we’re not alone in our trials,” she said.

The first week of the new year will have Underwood in the recording studio working on new music, and she promised her fans she’d share news with them along the way, as she’s always done since she became an official member of the club in December 2006.

“And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.

“Much love to you all,” she said, “and may whatever lies ahead be magic!!!”