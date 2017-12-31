Jana Kramer Renews Her “I Do”

She’s ready for you, 2018.

That’s the message Jana Kramer sent the new year when she shared pictures from a December trip to Hawaii, when she and her husband retired NFL player Mike Caussin renewed their wedding vows.

“2017……..you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong. You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the women I always wanted to be. I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it,” Kramer wrote on Instagram. “2018, I’m ready for you!”

Kramer and Caussin have one daughter, Jolie Rae, who will turn two later this month. The couple’s initial wedding vows were back in May 2015, after which they separated when Caussin was undergoing treatment for his sexual addiction. They never legally separated or divorced. But as they enter the next chapter of their marriage, and Kramer and Caussin are also trying to add to their family, she has been open about her fertility struggles and her multiple miscarriages.

“Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait.

“So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently…and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now. For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you…and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too),” she wrote, adding the hashtag #yourenotalone.

Kramer doesn’t have any 2018 tour stops listed on her website yet, but her latest single “I’ve Done Love” is available to stream or buy.